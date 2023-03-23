A Sunday Holy Eucharist service at 10 a.m. with Fr. Rick Swanson serving as celebrant and preacher.
If you cannot attend in person, please join us remotely on Zoom or livestream. Links can be found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Wednesday night’s family Holy Eucharist and supper begins at 5:30 p.m. Everyone, parishioner and friend, is welcome at this casual midweek service and communal dinner.
“Sometimes we can find ourselves in a place that feels like a spiritual desert, a kind of wilderness. We are human, and life deals us suffering; pain is real, and none of us is spared. We all hit rough patches, places where we feel alone, frightened, desolate even. I have found myself at times in a state I can only describe as bewildered grief — that is to say, the bewilderness,” says Rev. Mary Scott Wagner.
“We end Lent with a resurrection story, of Jesus raising his friend Lazarus from the dead. I love the line in which Martha, Lazarus’ sister, asks Jesus not to remove the stone covering the tomb, since it has been four days since her brother’s death, and surely, she tells Jesus, ‘he stinketh.’ As I read that story this year, I remembered that there is such a thing as feeling spiritually dead, feeling stuck and stinky. Just as Lazarus was brought from death to life in the physical realm, so we can move from spiritual death into life and health,” she continues.
“The way out of the bewilderness is through it. ... As we journey into Easter, remember that even if you are in the bewilderness, you are loved, longed for, called, claimed. … Let the Spirit lead you into the light. Let the crucified and risen Christ unbind you and set you free,” she concludes.
— Barbara Cunningham
