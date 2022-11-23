Join us Sunday for our holy Eucharist worship service at 10 a.m.
St. John’s rector, Fr. Rick Swanson, will serve as celebrant and preacher. A Zoom link is available found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Join us Sunday for our holy Eucharist worship service at 10 a.m.
St. John’s rector, Fr. Rick Swanson, will serve as celebrant and preacher. A Zoom link is available found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
At the beginning of this holy and hectic season, we are given an opportunity with a day set apart to pause, give thanks, pray and listen for God's presence in our midst. Thankfulness is not a feeling for one day a year. Thankfulness is a conscious, deliberate series of choices made over time that cultivates an attitude and life of thanksgiving. The word eucharist means “thanksgiving.” Thankfulness lays in a word, a gesture, an offering, an action, a meal or even a smile.
AA will meet in person at St. John’s on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Office hours this week are Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578. Contact Swanson at 802-253-7578 or deacon Zarina Castro at 802-535-7117 with any further needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
