“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? And when did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? And when did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?’ The King will reply, ‘Truly, I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’” (Matthew 25:37-40)
During Lent, St. John’s is continuing its Outreach tradition of inviting you it its simple soup suppers. This year, the soup suppers are being held remotely on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. So heat up a bowl of one of your favorite soups and dine with us remotely. As we continue to support the Lamoille Community Food Share, you are invited to send your donation to St. John’s in the Mountains, P.O. Box 1175, Stowe, VT 05672 with soup supper/food share on the check memo line.
Please plan to attend, via Zoom, St. John’s worship service, Sunday, 10 a.m.; lectionary series, Wednesday, 3 p.m.; and compline, Wednesday evening, 8 p.m.
For Zoom links to the supper, Sunday worship, lectionary series and compline go to the church website (stjohnsinthemountains.org) and select worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate, go to diovermont.org.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
