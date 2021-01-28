On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the church celebrates Candlemas and the Feast of the Purification. This feast commemorates both the presentation of Jesus and the purification of Mary in the Jerusalem temple 40 days after Jesus’ birth. This was in accordance with the requirements of Jewish law. (Leviticus 12:2-8)
Join us at St. John’s Zoom worship service on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. St. John’s annual meeting will follow the service.
To access the Zoom worship service, go to the St. John’s website, stjohnsinthemountains.org, and click on worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
