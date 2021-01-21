The conversion of Saint Paul is commemorated in the Episcopal Church on Jan. 25.
After his conversion, St. Paul devoted his life completely to Christ. He was the leading missionary to the Gentiles in the early church.
St. Paul wrote that “as sure as there is a world, there is a God and this God has a plan. Christianity may ample along in fits and starts for thousands of years. But eventually God will bring to fruition in Christ a climax to ‘all things seen and unseen.’ We have our own places in history. We have our own calling and mission. We have our own ways of being Christian in this new millennium.” (Chris Yaw)
Join us at St. John’s worship service on Sunday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. To access the Zoom worship service, go to the St. John’s website, stjohnsinthemountains.org, and click on worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
