Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. Celebrant will be the Rev. Sherry Osborn. If you cannot attend in person, join remotely from the link at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Come join us at 11 a.m. for Agape coffee hour. This is a time for discussion, a time to socialize and a time to meet new people. Coffee and food provided.
The secret place is simply a life of continual fellowship with the Father, without the need to be seen by others as “spiritual.” The secret place is implied throughout the whole Bible, but it is primarily mentioned in two places.
In Matthew chapter 6 by Jesus, and in Psalm 91 by King David.
“He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High, abides under the shadow of the Almighty.
He shall say to the Lord, ‘You are my refuge and my stronghold, my God in whom I put my trust.’
He shall deliver you from the snare of the hunter and from the deadly pestilence.
Because he is bound to me in love, therefore, will I deliver him; I will protect him, because he knows my name.
He shall call upon me, and I will answer him; I am with him in trouble, I will rescue him and bring him to honor.
With long life will I satisfy him, and show him my salvation.”
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturdays at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2p.m. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578. Contact Deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 with any needs.
