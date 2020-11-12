Five things to be thankful for in your everyday life. These are great reminders for you to treasure everything you have, from “From: 60 Things To Be Thankful For In Life” by Amy Morin.
• Good health: Even if your health isn’t great, it could be worse and you likely still have some working parts to be thankful for.
• Money in the bank: Having just a few coins makes you richer than most people on earth.
• Good friends: Often, it’s the quality of friendships, not the quantity.
• Freedom of religion: Being able to worship whomever and however you want is something many people don’t ever experience.
• Your parents: Even if they’re dysfunctional, they gave you life.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, St. John’s deacon Zarina Suárez O’Hagin will be preaching during the online 10 a.m. Zoom service. We encourage you to join us all at this Sunday morning service.
Just go to the website, stjohnsinthemountains.org.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org.
There will be no AA meeting until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org or call Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880.
— Barbara Cunningham
