On Sunday, Jan. 23, the Right Rev. Shannon McVean-Brown, Episcopal bishop of Vermont, will join us as preacher and officiant at the 10 a.m. morning prayer service. We invite you to join us on this special day.
Throughout January, St. John’s worship services will be remote due to coronavirus. The Zoom link for Sunday worship service is at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Every Saturday at 5 p.m., AA will continue to meet in person.
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. are office hours. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
