“Life is a constant Advent season; we are continually waiting to become, to discover, to complete, to fulfill. Hope, struggle, fear, expectation and fulfillment are all part of our Advent experience.” — Connections, 11-28-93
• Holy Eucharist: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. We hope you will join us at coffee hour and fellowship following the service. The Rev. Rick Swanson, celebrant and preacher.
• Morning prayer: Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m.
• Helping Our Refugees: To help our refugee population, bring your donations of clothes and household items to St. John’s for delivery to Shalom Shuk in Burlington. Thank you to all who have donated and volunteered as drivers.
• Mah jong: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. New and experienced players are encouraged to enjoy the afternoon with us downstairs in the church.
• Spirituality Group: Thursday, Dec. 5 and 12 at 10 a.m. An ecumenical gathering of women sharing and discussing a wide range of interesting topics. All are welcome.
• AA Meeting: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.
Contacts: the Rev. Richard Swanson, 802-253-7578; the Rev. Deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117; Senior Warden Dick Kraemer at richardkraemer@pshift.com; Junior Warden Sandy Duncan at sduncan948@live.com. Church office hours are Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
— Barbara Cunningham