“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘it will be happier.’ ”
— Alfred Lord Tennyson
“There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind.”
— C.S. Lewis
“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.”
— Oprah Winfrey
We hope you will join us at St. John’s worship service on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m.
To access the Zoom service, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org, and click on worship and activity center. The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate, go to diovermont.org.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880.
— Barbara Cunningham
