We hope you will come and bring family and friends to enjoy delicious meat and vegetarian lasagna dishes this Sunday evening, March 19, at 5:30 p.m. for our St. Joseph supper. Let’s get together to celebrate St. Joseph’s Day, the principal feast day of the husband of the Virgin Mary and legal father of Jesus Christ and patron saint of the universal church.

Holy Eucharist service is Sunday at 10 a.m. with Fr. Rick Swanson serving as celebrant and Deacon Zarina Castro as preacher.

