This Sunday is the Third Sunday in Advent which is meant to remind us of the joy that the world experienced at the birth of Jesus, as well as the joy that the faithful have reached at the midpoint of Advent. We joyfully invite you to join us at St. John’s service at 10 a.m.
St. John’s worship services are both in-person and on Zoom. For the Zoom link, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org.
On the day before Christmas, St. John’s invites our youngest children to a toddlers and tots service from 2-3 p.m. We hope you will plan to bring your young children and grandchildren to this Dec. 24 worship service tailored just for them.
St. John’s is also celebrating the birth of Christ at its 5 p.m. Christmas Eve family service and at its 8 p.m. candlelight, carols and communion service. Please plan to celebrate Christ’s birth with us.
AA meets at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering on Zoom Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to website or call the office at 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
