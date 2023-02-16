Sunday Holy Eucharist service at 10 a.m. with Fr. Rick Swanson serving as celebrant and deacon Zarina Castro as preacher.
If you cannot attend the service in person, join us remotely via the livestream link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 10:50 pm
Wednesday night’s Family Holy Eucharist and supper starts at 5:30 p.m. This midweek service and communal dinner is becoming increasingly popular. Everyone is welcome.
Please also plan to join us at St. John’s on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 21, for a pancake supper starting at 5:30 p.m.
On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, we hold a Holy Eucharist and distribution of ashes at noon.
Happiness isn’t about joy, necessarily, but rather about contentment. If we stop struggling with the past and forcing the future, we should be able to find happiness.
One way to live into the moment is volunteering, according to Pastor Kevin O’Hara. Volunteering has been proven to aid against depression, isolation and feelings of anger, while at the same time building confidence, community and yes, even feelings of joy.
Recent surveys also suggest that there is a correlation between those who volunteer and longevity of life. Many magazines seem to point toward volunteering: the church.
Office hours this week are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go the website or call the office at 802-253-7578. Have needs? Contact Swanson at 802-253-7578 or Castro at 802-535-7117.
— Barbara Cunningham
