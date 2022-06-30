Worship with us at our holy Eucharist service on Sunday at 10 a.m. If you cannot attend in person, join us remotely via the Zoom link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
The following are excerpts from an Independence Day reflection by James R. Mathes, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego.
“More than two hundred years ago, representatives of the thirteen English colonies in North America declared their independence. The debate on the declaration was torturous as the declaration masterpiece had to be whittled down through compromise. While history reports the passage of the declaration as a unanimous vote, that assertion masks the deep divisions over the question. The New York delegation abstained on the final vote. The delegate from Pennsylvania and founding father abstained and even declined to sign the final proclamation.
“In this season, when there is so much division in our political life, we do well to recognize that even our moments of greatest achievement, that call forth our greatest celebrations, are not easy affairs. Conflict and division are present in all critical moments in our history.
“Perhaps we do well to recognize our dependence on each other. Such focus and reflection would lead us to see our diversity as a gift, not a threat.”
AA meets in person at St. John’s Saturday at 5 p.m.
— Barbara Cunningham
