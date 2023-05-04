On Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m., consider joining us as we celebrate Holy Eucharist followed by a casual supper around a communal table. We welcome all families of all ages to meet us downstairs.
Come to St. John’s between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and dig up lilies, hostas and other perennials for your garden. Bring your own bucket; shovels will be provided. Payment is by free-will donation. More information on St. John’s website.
Wednesdays in May means free concerts. It also is a special time for us to remember longtime St. John’s parishioner Irene Bareau who, as patron to the Music in May concerts, generously co-sponsored these annual spring performances. Each concert is from noon to 1 p.m. at Stowe Community Church. Free of charge. Donations welcome.
Stowe Interfaith Travelers have returned from their trip to Israel.
For inquiries or needs, call the office at 802-253-7578.
