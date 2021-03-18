“Create a clean heart in me, O God — a humble heart, a meek heart, a peaceful heart, a benevolent heart, a devout heart which does hurt to no one, which does not repay hurt for hurt and which loves you above all things.”
During Lent, St. John’s is continuing its outreach tradition of inviting you to its simple soup suppers. This year, the suppers are being held remotely on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Please heat up a bowl of one of your favorite soups and dine with us remotely. As we continue to support the Lamoille Community Food Share, you are invited to send your donation to St. John’s in the Mountains, P.O. Box 1175, Stowe, VT 05672 with soup supper/food share written on the check memo line.
Also, plan to attend, via Zoom, St. John’s worship service Sunday at 10 am; lectionary series on Wednesday at 3 p.m.; and Compline on Wednesday at 8 pm. For Zoom links go to the church website at stjohnsinthemountains.org and select worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website, or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
