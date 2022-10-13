We invite you to worship with us Sunday at 10 a.m. at our Holy Eucharist service. If you cannot attend worship in-person, join us remotely via the Zoom link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
We hope that you will join us in person at 11 a.m. following worship to enjoy a potluck. We will continue our sabbatical discussion about the future direction of St. John’s. The Rev. Angie Emerson, our sabbatical shepherd, will guide the conversation.
