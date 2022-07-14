We invite you to worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. for Holy Eucharist service. If you cannot attend in person, join us remotely via the Zoom link at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
The Rev. Angie Emerson, a priest in the Diocese of Vermont, will celebrate the Eucharist and preach on Sunday. She is serving as our sabbatical shepherd, guiding us as we determine the future of the church and the opportunities for participation in its renewal. Please join us on this journey.
“What the church needs, what this world needs, are some Christians who are as crazy as the Lord. Crazy enough to love like Jesus, to give like Jesus, to forgive like Jesus, to do justice, love mercy, walk humbly with God — like Jesus. Crazy enough to dare to change the world from the nightmare it often is into something closer to the dream that God dreams for it. And for those of us who would follow him, those of us who would be his disciples, those of us who would live as the people of the Way? It might come as a shock, but those of us called to that life are called to craziness, too.”
— From “Crazy Christians, A Call to Follow Jesus,” Bishop Michael Curry
AA meets in person at St. John’s Saturday at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call the church office at 802-253-7578. Contact Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 or deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
