“We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessing,
He chastens and hastens his will to make known.
The wicked oppressing now cease from distressing,
Sing praises to his name, he forgets not his own.”
A Christian hymn, written in 1597 by Adrianus Valerius to celebrate the Dutch victory over Spanish forces in the Battle of Turnhout. In the U.S., it is popularly associated with Thanksgiving Day.
Join us Thursday, Nov. 26, at a 10 a.m. Zoom church service in celebration of Thanksgiving Day.
Also, on Sunday, Nov. 29, the Rev Rick Swanson will be preaching during the online 10 a.m. Zoom service.
For services, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in Zoom services, go to diovermont.org.
There will be no AA meeting until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There no are walk-in office hours. For information, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880.
— Barbara Cunningham
