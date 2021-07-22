Most Episcopalians strive for excellence in worship because it says something very important about how we see and respond to God.
“When Episcopalianism is at its best, its liturgy, its poetry, its music and its life can create a world of wonder in which it is very easy to fall in love with God.”
St. John’s worships both in-person and on Zoom. We joyfully invite you to join us on Sunday for worship at 10 a.m. For the
Zoom link, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering on Zoom Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m. To participate go to diovermont.org.
For information, go the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
