Our Holy Eucharist worship service is at 10 a.m. on Sunday. If you cannot attend in person, join us remotely via the Zoom link at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
We hope to meet you and together celebrate God’s promise of grace, hope and love.
The Rev. Sherry Osborne is returning to lead this week’s worship service. Our red doors are open to all, and we hope to meet you and together celebrate God’s promise of grace, hope and love.
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Office hours this week are Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call the church office at 802-253-7578. Contact deacon Zarina Castro at 802-535-7117 with any questions or needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
