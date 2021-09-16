We can all help! As we welcome and resettle Afghan allies to the U.S., the greatest need continues to be assistance with housing. Your financial donation will directly support providing basic services, assistance with housing and in developing sponsorships to newly arrived Afghan allies.
Donate online at episcopalmigrationministries.org/donate-afghan-allies/ or donate by mail by sending a check to: DFMS-Protestant Episcopal Church US, P.O. Box 958983, St. Louis MO 63195-8983. Include Episcopal Migration Ministries and Afghan allies in the memo line.
We joyfully invite you to join us at St. John’s in the Mountains on Sunday for worship at 10 a.m.
Coffee hour will follow.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering on Zoom Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call the office at 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
