Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. If you cannot attend in person, please join us via the Zoom link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Mother’s Day
A mother’s love is something
That no one can explain.
It is made of deep devotion
And of sacrifice and pain.
It is endless and unselfish
And enduring come what may.
For nothing can destroy it
Or take that love away.
It is patient and forgiving
When all others are forsaking
And it never fails or falters
Even though the heart is breaking
It believes beyond believing
When the world around condemns,
And it glows with all the beauty
Of the rarest, brightest gems.
It is far beyond defining.
It defies all explanation
And is still remains a secret
Like the mysteries of creation.
A many splendored miracle
Man cannot understand
And another wondrous evidence
Of God’s tender guiding hand.
— Helen Steiner Rice
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturdays, 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, go to website or call the office at 802-253-7578. Contact Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 or deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 with any needs you may have.
— Barbara Cunningham
