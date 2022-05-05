Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. If you cannot attend in person, please join us via the Zoom link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.

Mother’s Day

A mother’s love is something

That no one can explain.

It is made of deep devotion

And of sacrifice and pain.

It is endless and unselfish

And enduring come what may.

For nothing can destroy it

Or take that love away.

It is patient and forgiving

When all others are forsaking

And it never fails or falters

Even though the heart is breaking

It believes beyond believing

When the world around condemns,

And it glows with all the beauty

Of the rarest, brightest gems.

It is far beyond defining.

It defies all explanation

And is still remains a secret

Like the mysteries of creation.

A many splendored miracle

Man cannot understand

And another wondrous evidence

Of God’s tender guiding hand.

— Helen Steiner Rice

AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturdays, 5 p.m.

Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, go to website or call the office at 802-253-7578. Contact Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 or deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 with any needs you may have.

— Barbara Cunningham

