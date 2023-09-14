St. John’s in the Mountains continues its performing and visual arts series with the work of Phyllis Rachel Larrabee and Gina Jenkins. Jenkins’s vibrant collage work merges with Larrabee’s engaging poetry in “Pollage: A collaboration between friends.”
An opening reception is Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5:30-7 p.m. Following the reception, the exhibit will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 19.
The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.
Sunday Holy Eucharist service is at 8 a.m. (in-person only) and 10 a.m. (in-person and remote). Join remotely via Zoom at stjohnsinthemountains.org. Following the second service, members host a coffee hour — a time of casual conversation while enjoying coffee and a delicious fare.
On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., we hope you will drop in for a brief worship service and casual supper around a communal table. It’s a time of fellowship with new and old friends. Children are welcome.
