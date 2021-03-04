During Lent, St. John’s is continuing its tradition of inviting you it its simple soup suppers. This year, the suppers are being held remotely on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. So heat up a bowl of one of your favorite soups and dine with us on Zoom.
Plan to attend, via Zoom, St. John’s worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m., the lectionary series on Wednesday at 3 p.m., and Compline on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
For links to a simple soup supper, Sunday worship, lectionary series and Compline go to the church website at stjohnsinthemountains.org and select worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website, or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
