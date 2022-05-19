Worship with us at our 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist service either in-person or find the Zoom link atstjohnsinthemountains.org.
“Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called Children of God.” (Matthew 5:9) In 1982, with Cold War tensions high, Betty Bumpers focused on the risks of nuclear proliferation and war. She founded Peace Links as a nonpartisan movement to seek direct connections between American and Soviet women.
The movement was “a response both to women’s concerns and to their historical non-involvement in affairs of national security.” Working through local churches, garden clubs and parent-teacher associations, Bumpers built Peace Links into a nationwide organization that eventually claimed 30,000 members.
Peace Links sponsored citizen diplomacy, notably through educational and cultural exchange visits by American and Soviet women to each other’s countries. In addition, she began a pen pal program linking Soviet and American women, which built friendships that flourished for years.
One of her proudest memories came when she brought a group of 25 Russian women to the U.S. These women formed a human connection with American audiences. That set the stage and attracted huge numbers of women who learned that the Russians were just like us. It helped end the Cold War and encouraged women to assume responsibility for national security.
The Soviet Union existed until 1999. Peace Links was disbanded in 2001. Bumpers passed away in 2018 at 93.
— Barbara Cunningham
