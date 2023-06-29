The clergy and members of St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church invite you to worship at its Sunday Holy Eucharist service at 8 a.m. (in-person only) and 10 a.m. (in-person and remote).
Following the Sunday service at 11 a.m., members host Agape (Love) House, a time of casual conversation while enjoying a delicious fare.
On Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m., we hope you will drop in for a brief Holy Eucharist service and casual supper around a communal table. It’s a time of fellowship with new and old friends. All ages are welcome. Come and we’ll meet you downstairs.
St. John’s hosts Stowe’s performing and visual arts series exhibit, artwork by Maryellen Sullivan and Robert Fahey. The exhibit is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and on Sundays from noon-2 p.m. All welcome. Donations appreciated.
June’s short-course ministry at St. John’s, “The Gospel of Matthew” will be held remotely on Tuesday, June 27, from noon-1 p.m. and in person on Thursday, June 29, from 6-7 p.m. For Tuesday’s remote access, go to website’s upcoming events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.