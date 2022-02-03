St. John’s in the Mountains is open. We invite you to worship with us at this Sunday’s Eucharist service at 10 a.m. If you cannot attend in person, join us via the Zoom link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
An Episcopal priest once described the difference between mercy, forgiveness and grace.
An angry parishioner, without provocation, punched a man who fell to the ground. Later, the victim of the attack said to the parishioner, “I know you hit me but I’m not going to hit you back.” This is mercy.
The man later added, “I will not retaliate and hit you back, and I forgive you for hitting me and knocking me to the ground.” This is forgiveness. And, finally, the man said, “I will not retaliate and hit you back, and I forgive you for hitting me, and, if it is OK with you, I’d like to take you out and treat you to an ice cream cone.” Now this is grace.
We all need God’s mercy and grace. Mercy takes us to the path of forgiveness, while grace leads us to reconciliation.
Every Saturday at 5 p.m., AA meets in person.
Office hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
