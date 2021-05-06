Rogation days are the three days preceding Ascension Day, celebrated this year May 13. It is a time when we ask for God’s blessing of crops and a time to exercise good and proper stewardship of God’s creation.
George Herbert, a 17th-century poet and Anglican priest, wrote that in observance of Rogation days, we should aim to seek God’s blessing for the fields to bear fruit; to seek the preservation of justice in the boundaries of the parish; to walk in love with one another and reconcile differences; and to practice mercy and generosity toward the poor from God’s provisions
We hope you will join us for the sixth Sunday of Easter worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
For the link, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org and select worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
