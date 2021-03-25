“The disciples went and did as Jesus had instructed them. They brought the donkey and the colt and placed their cloaks on them for Jesus to sit on. A very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road, while others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. The crowds that went ahead of him and those that followed shouted, ‘Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven!’” (Matthew 21:6-9)
Plan to join us for Zoom services during Holy Week. Our Palm Sunday service is March 28, 10 a.m. Also, plan to attend, via Zoom, St. John’s lectionary series on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and Compline on Wednesday at 8 p.m. For Zoom links go to stjohnsinthemountains.org and select worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website, or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
