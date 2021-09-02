“These things I have spoken to you, that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be full.”
— John 15:11
Offering a heartfelt compliment can turn someone’s day from a difficult one to a happier one. We never know what people are going through so offering a positive comment can often do wonders for a person’s confidence and outlook. Each of us can bring a bit of joy to a friend, family member, colleague or stranger today.
St. John’s worships both in-person and on Zoom. Masks are required. Join us on Sunday for worship at 10 a.m., followed by coffee hour.
For the Zoom link, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering on Zoom Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m. To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For information, visit the website or call the office at 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
