St. John’s is holding Holy Eucharist services throughout Holy Week. If you cannot attend the services in person, join remotely on Zoom or livestream at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Holy Week is a sacred time of the year for Christians when the events of Christ’s passion, death and resurrection are remembered. In the remembering of sacred stories, we hope not only to remember but to experience the drama of these stories ourselves, that we may know Christ’s love for us in a new way.
