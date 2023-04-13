During this season of Easter, St. John’s invites you to worship at its 10 a.m. Sunday Holy Eucharist service. If you cannot attend in person, join remotely on Zoom or the livestream link at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
On Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m., please consider joining us as we celebrate the Holy Eucharist followed by a casual supper around a communal table. We invite families of all ages to meet us in the undercroft.
“Jesus had been raised from the dead. He was alive, and darkness and evil and selfishness could not stop him. Love — as the old song says — lifted him up. We are here in a world struggling to find its soul, but the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not, cannot, and will not overcome it. Jesus lives. He has been raised from the dead. That is the message of Easter, and that is the good news of great tidings. From Paris, I’m Michael Curry. God love you. God bless you, and the light shines in the darkness, wherever there is darkness. This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine. Let it shine, let it shine, let it shine.”
If you have any inquiries or needs, call the church office at 802-253-7578.
