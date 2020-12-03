Advent season is a very special time of year that sometimes gets lost in the bright lights of Christmas. Advent is all about reflecting on how we can prepare our hearts and homes for Christ’s birth in the world as it is today.
Sunday, the second Sunday of Advent, parishioner Roger Nicholls will be preaching during the online 10 a.m. Zoom service. The Rev. Rick Swanson, celebrant.
For Zoom services, go to the website, stjohnsinthemountains.org, and click on worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
