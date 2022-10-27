Holy Eucharist worship service is on Sunday at 10 a.m. This week, our supply celebrant is the Rev. Jean MacDonald and our deacon, Zarina Castro, will offer her monthly sermon. If you cannot attend in person, join us remotely via the Zoom link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
AA will meet in person at St. John’s on Saturday evening at 5 p.m.
