Sunday Holy Eucharist services are at 8 a.m. (in-person only) and 10 a.m. (in-person and remote). Join remotely at stjohnsinthemountains.org. Following the later service, members host a coffee hour, a time of casual conversation while enjoying coffee and a delicious fare.
On Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m., drop in for a brief worship service and casual supper around a communal table. It’s a time of fellowship with new and old friends. Children always welcome.
The church is a community of believers drawn together by their common experience of the grace of God in Jesus Christ. Christians are never called to be followers of Jesus in isolation. Worshiping together as a church is one of the most powerful things we can do as the Body of Christ.
When we study God’s word together as a church, we share different viewpoints and grow in our knowledge of God. A church community reveals ways we can love generously and serve each other and those in need. This communal aspect is evident in the unconditional love and sacrificial care that each member offers to others, and it is the soil in which true disciples of Christ can develop and lasting transformation can ensue.
