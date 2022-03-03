Join us for worship Sunday at the 10 a.m. Eucharist service. If you cannot attend in person, join us via the Zoom link found on website stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Beginning on Ash Wednesday, Lent is a season of reflection and preparation before the celebrations of Easter. By observing the 40 days of Lent, Christians replicate Jesus Christ’s sacrifice and withdrawal into the desert for 40 days.
Lent is time for self-reflection. Both John the Baptist and Jesus talked about metanoia, a Greek word that means a change not only of mind but of heart. Sometimes it’s translated as repentance. And that’s accurate, but metanoia has a deeper meaning. It’s a wholesale turning around, a re-orientation of everything.
Join us again this year for a virtual soup supper on Wednesday nights during Lent. Each Wednesday evening, beginning on March 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
You may join us virtually to enjoy your soup (or other dinner items) in your own home while we enjoy fellowship and discussions around our outreach missions followed by a compline service at the closing. Go to website for the link.
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
