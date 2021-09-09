Sept. 11 is a time to reflect on the devastating terror attacks that took nearly 3,000 lives. We commemorate those who we lost and give thanks to the brave first responders who put their lives on the line. We must all take a moment next Saturday to consider what we stand for as a nation and how we can work together to make the world a better place for all.
St. John’s worships both in-person and on Zoom. Join us at St. John’s in the Mountains on Sunday for worship at 10 a.m.
For the Zoom link, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering on Zoom Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to website or call the office at 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
