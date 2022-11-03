Our Holy Eucharist worship service is at 10 a.m. on Sunday. This week our supply celebrant is Rev. Walter Brownbridge. A Zoom link can found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
This week, the church celebrates All Saints’ Day, remembering all saints and martyrs during Christian history. It also celebrates All Souls’ Day, a day on which the church remembers the beloved of the community who have died.
