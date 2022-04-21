Worship with us at our 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist service. If you cannot attend in person, join via the Zoom link at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Here is an excerpt from Maria Shriver from her writings:
“To me, Easter is about beginning again. It’s about a new dawning, a new outlook and another chance to get this experiment called life right. How blessed we are to be alive on this day. How blessed we are to be able to choose to rise above things in our lives that we need to leave in the past.
“So today on this new dawning, think about your own extraordinary potential. What do you need to do or believe to unlock all that exists within you? I choose to believe that I’m here for a divine purpose, as I believe you are as well. Today I choose to believe that my thoughts, words and deeds can positively impact another person’s life. Today I choose to see my work as meaningful, inspiring and fulfilling. I choose to see that, like me, you are simply trying to put one foot in front of the other. Like me, you are trying to find your way. Like me, you will stumble or fall. You will feel pain and hurt along the way.
“I say all this knowing that life is challenging on this very day for millions of people. Our neighbors in Ukraine are dealing with a senseless war and its damaging effects. These struggles remind me of why being in community together is so powerful and so helpful. It makes me hopeful. Especially those in Ukraine that are rising up together and rising above all that is happening and continuing on.
“Trust me, I know life throws a lot on our plates, but I believe deep in my soul that we must have faith. Otherwise, there is no hope. So today, put on your Easter best. Set your intention to rise. It is Sunday, after all. It is Easter. This is the start of a new week. See it as a new beginning.”
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578. Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787 or deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
