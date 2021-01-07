Epiphany comes from a Greek word for manifestation or appearance. For many Christians, Epiphany refers to the manifestation of the divine nature of Jesus and is marked by a feast day on Jan. 6. However, epiphany has another meaning — a sudden understanding or insight.
There are other spiritual epiphanies that have changed the life of believers. Martin Luther had an epiphany when he experienced the sudden understanding that “for by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.” (Ephesians 2:8–9)
His new understanding turned him from a monk into a reformer.
We hope you will join us at St. John’s worship service on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.
To access the Zoom worship service, go to the website, stjohnsinthemountains.org, and click on worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
