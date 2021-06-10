The Jewish Community of Greater Stowe has graciously agreed to let St. John’s hold Sunday services in its tent behind the synagogue. Communion will not be offered until a later time. The start date for services will be announced soon.
We hope you will join us Sunday at our Zoom service at 10 a.m.
For the link, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
