Holy Eucharist worship service is at 10 a.m. Sunday. Our celebrant will be the Rev. Jean MacDonald, and preacher will be Roger Nicholls. If you cannot attend in person, join remotely via the Zoom link found on our website, stjohnsinthemountains.org.
C.S. Lewis wrote: “In our chaotic and unsettling world, it is sometimes hard to understand how God’s purposes are being worked out in our lives. Whatever your case, in the midst of the confusion, fears, anxieties and distractions of this present world, all of us can benefit from a firmer confidence that God is indeed working out His plans in our lives … if we truly want to do God’s will and fulfill His plans in our lives, and if we ask Him, He will lead and empower us to do so, for He knows our hearts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.