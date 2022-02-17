We invite you to worship with us at this Sunday’s Eucharist service at 10 a.m. If you cannot attend in person, join us via the Zoom link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
On Feb. 18, the Episcopal Church celebrates the life of Martin Luther, a 16th-century monk and theologian whose “95 Theses” sparked the Protestant Reformation.
Martin Luther’s main beliefs were faith in Jesus; only through faith, not good works, can we reach salvation; and the Bible is the final source for truth about God, and not a church or its priests. He wrote, “The law works fear and wrath; grace works hope and mercy.”
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
