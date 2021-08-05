“May God give you ...
For every storm, a rainbow,
For every tear, a smile,
For every care, a promise,
And a blessing in each trial.
For every problem life sends,
A faithful friend to share,
For every sigh, a sweet song,
And an answer for each prayer.”
— An old Celtic blessing
St. John’s worships both in-person and on Zoom.
We joyfully invite you to join us at St. John’s in the Mountains on Sunday for services at 10 a.m.
For the Zoom link, go to website stjohnsinthemountains.org.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering on Zoom Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m. To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.
Office hours will be determined soon. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
