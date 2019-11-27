“We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessing.”
— Adrianus Valerius (1597)
• Holy Eucharist on Thanksgiving Day at 10:30 a.m.: Join Father Rick for a quiet Holy Eucharist service before your celebration of Thanksgiving.
• Holy Eucharist service on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.: Coffee hour and fellowship follow the service.
• Morning prayer: Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 9 a.m.
• Helping our refugees: Bring your donations of clothes and household items to St. John’s for delivery to Shalom Shuk in Burlington. Thank you to all who have donated and volunteered as drivers.
• Mah jong: Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. New and experienced players are encouraged to enjoy the afternoon with us downstairs in the church.
• Spirituality group: Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. An ecumenical gathering of women sharing and discussing a wide range of interesting topics. All welcome.
• AA meeting: Saturday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m.
Contacts: the Rev. Richard Swanson, 802-253-7578; the Rev. Deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117; Senior Warden Dick Kraemer at richardkraemer@pshift.com; Junior Warden Sandy Duncan at sduncan948@live.com. Church office hours are Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
— Barbara Cunningham