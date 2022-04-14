“One of my Lenten disciplines this year has been to read a book by Marcus Borg. It is called ‘The Heart of Christianity: Rediscovering a Life of Faith.’ He posits that there is an emerging paradigm for a vision of the Christian life that is relational and transformational.
“He devotes a chapter to what he calls ‘thin places.’ He credits Celtic spirituality with the metaphor. It is based on the idea that God is everywhere and in everything, quoting Paul’s statement of God as the one ‘in whom we live and move and have our being.’ Thin places occur at times when we open our hearts and abandon ourselves to God so that it becomes obvious to us that God is everywhere and in everything.
“Borg believes that the central purpose of Christian practices is to become a thin place where our hearts are opened. This week offers us many corporate Christian practices to help us into those thin places. I hope you will join us for all those you can.”
— Deacon Zarina O’Hagin
St. John’s Holy Week schedule: Maundy Thursday, Holy Eucharist, April 14 at 6 p.m.; Good Friday ecumenical service with Stowe Community Church, April 15, noon; Good Friday: Holy Eucharist, April 15, 6 p.m.; Great Vigil of Easter, Christ Episcopal Church, Montpelier, Saturday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, Holy Eucharist, April 17, 10 a.m.
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
