Holy Eucharist Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. This Sunday we honor fathers.
In the Gospel of Mark, Jesus said, “This is what the kingdom of God is like. A man scatters seed on the ground. Night and day, whether he sleeps or gets up, the seed sprouts and grows, though he does not know how . . .”
Mark could have been talking about fathers and the raising of his children. Farmers do everything they can to reap a healthy and successful crop. In like fashion, fathers do everything they can to nurture their children with love and guidance. Even if farmers do all the right things, they can still lose a crop. So can parents. There are no guarantees.
However, a father’s diligence and love can have an amazing impact on his children. We should honor them this Sunday while also remembering the love our Heavenly Father has for all of us.
If you cannot attend the worship in person, join remotely via the Zoom link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call the office at 802-253-7578. Contact Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 or deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 with any needs you may have.
— Barbara Cunningham
