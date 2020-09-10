Holy Cross Day is a major feast observed on Sept. 14 in honor of Christ’s self-offering on the cross for our salvation. Christ was lifted high upon the cross that he might draw the whole world unto himself.
Remote Sunday services include the same scripture readings and sermon as in the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church and not the building.
We hope you will join us online on Sunday at 10 a.m. For sign-on Zoom information, see St. John’s website at stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org and click on Daily Prayer with the Green Mountain Online Abbey.
There will be no AA meeting until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There no walk-in office hours. To contact the office on Tuesdays or Thursdays, call 802-253-7578. You may also call Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880.
— Barbara Cunningham
