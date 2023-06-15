The clergy and members of St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church invite you to worship at its Sunday Holy Eucharist service at 8 a.m. (in-person only) and 10 a.m. (in-person and remote). Join remotely via Zoom or live stream link by going to our website, stjohnsinthemountains.org.
On Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m., we hope you will drop in for a brief Holy Eucharist service and casual supper around a communal table. It’s a time of fellowship with new and old friends. It’s a chance to think about the Wow, Oops, Help and Thanks in our lives. All ages are welcome. Come and we’ll meet you downstairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.